Sammy Guevara Laments 'Exhausting' And 'Tiring' Pro Wrestling Drama

"AEW Dynamite" returns tomorrow night with a tag team match featuring two legends of pro wrestling and two rising stars. Bryan Danielson will team up with Daniel Garcia to take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, and it will almost certainly be an emotional match. Garcia had been a part of Jericho's faction, The Jericho Appreciation Society, up until last week when he agreed to align with Blackpool Combat Club's Danielson to take on his former mentor and one of Jericho's most trusted teammates, Guevara. On the latest edition of Guevara's web show, "Sammy's Vlog," the multi-time TNT Champion reflected on how far he's come as a performer now that he will be stepping in the ring against one of his heroes, Danielson.

"So, tomorrow is "Dynamite" as I'm recording this. Got a big match. Someone found one of my old vlogs, and I had Daniel Bryan holding up both of the world titles at the 'Mania that he won them at. It's just crazy how life is, ya know? That was five years ago, and now I'm about to go and beat his ass tomorrow ... I felt like I definitely needed [a vacation]. There's just so much drama that goes on in wrestling. It's really exhausting; it's tiring. Seems like every couple weeks, there's something. I'm minding my own business on vacation, and then people want to start drama with me. It is what it is."

It's not entirely clear if Guevara's comments about "drama" are in reference to an ongoing Twitter scrap he's been having with fellow AEW star Andrade El Idolo. Guevara's beef with Andrade follows a backstage issue he had with Eddie Kingston a few months back. Other matches scheduled for this week's "Dynamite" include 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Rush, Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal, MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, Luchasaurus in action, and more. The episode will mark the official 3-year anniversary of "Dynamite" on television.