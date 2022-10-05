Austin Theory Believes Two Top Female WWE Stars Could Have 'WrestleMania-Worthy' Match

WWE live events are often the wellspring from which future WWE matches, angles, spots, and moments are born. Men's Money in the Bank Winner Austin Theory was recently interviewed by WrestleRant at a live event, and at one point during the conversation, Graham Matthews mentioned that Asuka will be facing IYO SKY, which piqued Theory's interest.

"To me, that sounds like a WrestleMania-worthy match," Theory offered, unsolicited.

While Asuka has been a staple of WWE's signature event since her WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 34, SKY has yet to perform at "the grandaddy of them all." SKY recently returned to the promotion alongside Bayley and fellow returnee Dakota Kai in the Damage CTRL group at SummerSlam, and the trio have been a substantial presence on WWE television since then, even winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Should SKY and Kai maintain their reign into WrestleMania season, a "'Mania moment" could be in SKY's future.

Theory knows plenty about WrestleMania moments after losing to SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee in a marquee match on night 2 of WrestleMania 38. Theory was also involved in the aftermath, which saw him and former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon embarrassing McAfee in a quasi-match turned nefarious beatdown that led to all involved eating Stone Cold Stunners from Steve Austin. Should Theory hold onto his Money in the Bank briefcase, or even successfully cash it in and win a world title, another prominent WrestleMania match could be in his future as well.

