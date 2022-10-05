AEW Dynamite Preview (10/5): 3-Year Anniversary Special, MJF Vs. Wheeler Yuta, More

AEW will celebrate three years of "AEW Dynamite" tonight at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC, which will also see an extra 15 minutes added to the episode on TBS.

AEW CEO Tony Khan has packed the card from top to bottom, with six matches currently scheduled to take place. First up, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia will team up with Bryan Danielson to take on Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. After weeks of doubt from Garcia, the apparent former member of the Jericho Appreciation Society made the decision last week to team with Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club to take on the realigned Le Sex Gods tonight.

Elsewhere, TNT Champion Wardlow issued an open challenge for the title that has been accepted by Brian Cage, who will be in action on "Dynamite" for the first time since September 2021. Four more one-on-one bouts are penciled in for tonight's show, as Maxwell Jacob Friedman returns to action on "Dynamite" to take on Wheeler Yuta, with the match coming together after the Blackpool Combat Club member didn't take kindly to MJF putting his hands on commentator Tony Schiavone. Additionally, the current #1 contender for the AEW World Championship, "Hangman" Adam Page, will go toe-to-toe with Rush, Darby Allin will collide with Jay Lethal, and Luchasaurus will be in action against a currently unnamed opponent.

In the women's division, a huge six-woman tag team match has been confirmed, as the Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will team up with Athena and Willow Nightingale to face Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford. And finally, in a special segment, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Castor) will celebrate National Scissoring Day alongside "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn.