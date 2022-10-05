Lince Dorado Responds To Bayley Dissing Izzy

Sami Zayn and the Bloodline; Chris Jericho vs. Daniel Garcia; Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo on Twitter. There are many captivating storylines in and out of the ring right now for people to keep track of. One outside-the-ring beef that has long been simmering on the backburner is Lince Dorado vs. Cody Silagyi, the father of wrestling personality and superfan Izzy Silagyi, but it appears that feud is now being brought back to the front.

After a Twitter exchange yesterday between Bayley and Izzy, who first grew to fame as a child due to her intense Bayley fandom during the Grand Slam Champion's rise to prominence in "WWE NXT," Dorado took to Twitter himself early Wednesday morning to respond to Bayley's tweet with a simple request: "Send her dad's location."

The way Dorado tells the story, the issues between him and Silagyi started after Dorado was critical of them allowing Izzy to take a wrestling move in the ring, and boiled over years later when Silagyi mocked Dorado from being released from WWE last fall. Dorado would then go after Silagyi on Twitter, ultimately leading to the latter issuing an apology. The situation has largely been quiet since then.

Since his WWE release, Dorado has continued to keep busy, most recently appearing in CMLL as part of Team World in the 2022 CMLL International Gran Prix. He also announced that he would not be taking any independent dates starting in 2023, indicating another move for the Puerto Rican luchador was on the horizon.