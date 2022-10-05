Andrade El Idolo Gives Update On His Relationship With Triple H

AEW's Andrade El Idolo has been a prominent fixture in this week's news due to some ongoing drama between he and fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara. Andrade insulted Guevara during a recent interview with "Mas Luchas," fueling an angry response tweet from Guevara where he claimed the former "WWE NXT" Champion was a "jobber" and "a favor hire" due to his father-in-law being Ric Flair. A war of words ensued that included Guevara telling Andrade to "f**k off" and "go back to WWE like we all know you want to do." Obviously, being under AEW contract, that isn't as simple as Guevara makes it sound, which Andrade acknowledged in his interview. However, it's not impossible, especially considering his mask vs. career match against Pres10 Vance on Friday's "Rampage." "With AEW, I don't know what will happen on Friday," Andrade noted (h/t to Fightful).

If Andrade is soon again in a position to negotiate where to sign a contract, it makes sense that WWE would attract him. His wife, Charlotte Flair, is a staple of the WWE women's division, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque is now Chief Content Officer, someone that Andrade worked with closely during his "NXT" run.

"He gave me an opportunity and helped me a lot in "NXT," and I spoke to him when I requested my release. We are on good terms, and he always mentioned that I can keep in contact with him. I cannot say that I have contacted him recently, but it is difficult due to legalities. And if he wanted to speak to me, my wife works there, so he can always reach out to me from there too. There is lots of stuff happening, including people saying I want to go back to Triple H, but I don't want to speak too much about that." Andrade definitely doesn't seem to be denying that he's open to a WWE return, the bigger question is perhaps whether he plans to request an early release from his AEW contract in order to go back.