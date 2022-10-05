WWE Adds Unique Cody Rhodes Merchandise To Its Shop

Starting in AEW, Cody Rhodes would wear his trademark weight lifting belt as part of his entrance, commonly handing it off to kids sitting ringside as an instant souvenir and memory — think Bret "The Hitman" Hart and his sunglasses. He carried that tradition over with him to WWE after making his return to the company earlier this year at WrestleMania. And now, rather than hoping to be the one lucky fan who gets to take home that special piece of merch from the arena, you can just go out and buy your own. Now available on WWE Shop, you can get the "Cody Rhodes American Nightmare Weight Lifting Belt" to complete the full "American Nightmare" package, in addition to the Cody Rhodes Temporary Tattoos — like the one on his neck — WWE recently started selling as well.

After helping build AEW from the ground up, Rhodes left to return to the company where he got his professional start and had previously worked for a decade early in his career. After re-debuting in WWE in April, Rhodes was being positioned as one of the company's top faces moving forward. A feud with Seth Rollins was building momentum for him with WWE fans, but mere days before Hell in a Cell, Rhodes would sustain a torn pectoral muscle. However, he would choose to work through the pain of the injury, wrestling for nearly 25 minutes inside the steel structure.

Rhodes walked away with the victory but also had to walk away from wrestling for the time being; surgery was required to repair the tear. and return when healthy and ready. Cody Rhodes is still recuperating and rehabbing, readying himself for a return to the ring. However, when exactly that will be remains unknown.