Max Caster Asks Fans Not To Bring Household Object To AEW Dynamite

It's Wednesday and you know what that means. All Elite Wrestling "Dynamite" will be live tonight from the United States capital of Washington DC, and the company will be celebrating the show's three-year anniversary. With a stacked match card, the show is almost certain to be a good one. Also slated for the show is a celebration of a brand new holiday, National Scissoring Day!

Billy Gunn and the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed, will appear on Wednesday night's "Dynamite." Instead of having a match, however, they will celebrate National Scissoring Day along with the crowd in the nation's capital. Ahead of their celebration, one-half of The Acclaimed, "Platinum" Max Caster, took to social media to hype up the show and give the fans in DC an important reminder. While reminding fans that yes, scissor signs and scissor shirts are clear and completely okay to bring to the show, Caster also told fans to leave the actual scissors at home.

"Be smart, DC!" Caster wrote.

He also wished fans a Happy National Scissoring Day, sharing a picture of himself celebrating with fans.

Wednesday night's lineup for "Dynamite" also includes Wardlow defending his AEW TNT Championship against Brian Cage, the team of Ring of Honor Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson taking on Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, and MJF returning to an AEW ring for the first time since last May's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, as he gears up to take on Blackpool Combat Club member, Wheeler Yuta.