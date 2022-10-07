Jim Ross Praises One Aspect Of Tony Khan's AEW Booking

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently gave praise to AEW CEO Tony Khan on the latest episode of his podcast, "Grilling Jr."

"The great thing I like about Tony Khan's booking is that different body types get different opportunities," said Ross. They are fair and they are all there. But he's open-minded to that. We don't have divas, we have lady wrestlers and I love that. They have varied body types. Back in the day with Sable, the wrestling business when they talked about women they were used to seeing — talking about Moolah, Mae Young, and all these legends, and certainly, nobody ever saw anyone quite like Sable."

As noted, Ross made a recent move from Wednesday's "Dynamite" to Friday's "Rampage." The reason behind his move to the "Rampage" broadcast team is to help build the show.

Last Friday's episode of "Rampage" saw a 15 percent drop with only averaging 472,000 viewers. The key demo also saw an 11 percent drop from the week prior. The 18-49 demo had an average audience of 209,000. In last week's main event, Rush defeated Dark Order member John Silver.

The 9/30 episode also featured The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) retaining their AEW Tag Team Titles against The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen).

In this week's episode of "Rampage," Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds will be challenging Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Titles.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.