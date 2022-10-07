Correction On AEW's Plans For Wardlow & Samoa Joe

It was around a week ago at this time when some fans were getting excited about the possibility of a WarJoe (Samoa Joe and Wardlow) encounter with Swerve in Our Glory. Those fans were probably then confused this week as the two teams did not interact at all and seemingly moved on to other things on "AEW Dynamite," with Wardlow and Joe duking it out with Prince Nana's Embassy, while Strickland was busy interrupting The Acclaimed's National Scissoring Day.

As it turns out, that's because there were never plans for the two teams to collide last week. In a correction issued in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that there were never plans for an angle between WarJoe and Swerve in Our Glory on the September 28 episode of "Dynamite." While both teams were scheduled to be on the show, Meltzer noted their plans didn't involve the teams interacting with each other.

Strickland, Wardlow, and Joe all missed last week's event due to Hurricane Ian, which was wreaking havoc in Florida at the time, a state known for housing many wrestlers. Joe and Wardlow would appear on "Rampage" in a video package previously taped for AEW's "Road To" series.

While no matches have been announced yet for either Wardlow or Joe for AEW's "Dynamite" and "Rampage" tapings in Toronto, Strickland will find himself busy, going one on one with "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn on "Dynamite" next Wednesday. As per usual, the show will air at 8 p.m. EST.