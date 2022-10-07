Becky Lynch Was Reportedly Backstage At Recent WWE TV Taping

While the new regime of WWE has been in full swing since Vince McMahon's retirement in late July, it has been missing one of its key talents; Becky Lynch. The former "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion has been MIA since the "Raw" after SummerSlam, as she's been recovering from a separated shoulder. But recent events suggest that Lynch will be back in the fold sooner than previously thought.

According to PWInsider, Lynch was backstage this past Monday night for WWE's episode of "Raw" that took place out of St. Paul, Minnesota. It's unclear if she was there simply visiting, or if she is on the verge of returning to WWE programming. Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, appeared on the show as per usual, having an in-ring confrontation with Matt Riddle leading into their Fight Pit match this Sunday at Extreme Rules.

It was reported at the time of Lynch's injury that she was expected to miss several months before being able to return, and other reports suggested there was even a 50% chance that Lynch would require surgery. However, Lynch herself later indicated that the recovery time would be shorter than anticipated, and news of her being backstage at "Raw" would hopefully suggest she will not miss as much action as previously thought.

When Lynch does return to WWE, she will likely do so on the side of good, having reformed from her ways as "Big Time Becks" after losing to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. A long-awaited singles match with Ronda Rousey is certainly something many fans would love to be Lynch's match at WrestleMania 39, but time will tell if that comes to fruition.