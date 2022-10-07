Trent Beretta Responds To Fan Interest In Backstage AEW Drama

AEW has not seen a shortage of backstage incidents and altercations the last couple of months, with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, CM Punk, and Ace Steel all still suspended from their backstage fight following the 2022 All Out media scrum. This week, Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo engaged in a Twitter battle where El Idolo and his onscreen manager, Jose the Assistant, confirmed there was an incident prior to this week where Guevara claimed El Idolo hit too hard during their matches. This past "AEW Dynamite," El Idolo was sent home following a reported backstage altercation between the two, while Guevara remained in the building and even picked up the victory in the main event of "Dynamite."

In an exclusive interview conducted by Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, current AEW star Trent Beretta revealed how fans wanting to know backstage drama affects him and if he thinks it's an issue worth worrying about. "I don't think it's a big deal," Beretta said. "I think the people that are paying attention to the backstage stuff are the big inside fans who are already paying attention to that stuff. And the average person watching on TV, they have no idea what's going on."

Beretta himself has not been involved in any backstage altercations in the past couple of months, with he and Best Friends members Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy arguably benefiting from the vacant TV time left by Punk and The Elite's suspensions. Due to The Elite having to vacate their AEW World Trios Titles on the "Dynamite" after All Out, Best Friends took on Death Triangle for the titles in a match won by the latter team. Cassidy also recently challenged Pac for the All-Atlantic Championship on "Dynamite: Grand Slam," and Beretta will challenge for that same title tonight on Battle of the Belts IV.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. with an h/t for the transcription.