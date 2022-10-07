Ariel Helwani Voices Video Package For WWE

This Saturday night, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will collide in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules. Pinfalls will not be in effect for this match, and the only way to win is by knockout or submission. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee.

With the match being MMA-themed, it seems fitting that the most well-known MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, would provide the voice for a special video package. Helwani posted the official WWE video package on Twitter and thanked WWE for the opportunity.

"Massive honor for me to voice this package for tomorrow night's Extreme Rules Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle," Helwani said. "My old pal Daniel Cormier is involved, so you know I wouldn't be far behind. Thank you for the opportunity, WWE. May the best man win."

As Helwani mentioned, he is quite chummy with Cormier. The two used to be co-workers on ESPN, even hosting a show together, "DC & Helwani," which was canceled after Helwani left ESPN in June 2021. Since leaving ESPN, Helwani has interviewed many current WWE and AEW stars. He also does work for BT Sport's coverage of WWE.

Last month, Helwani conducted an interview with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who discussed a number of topics, including whether or not he watches AEW, becoming WWE's Chief Content Officer, released WWE talent possibly returning to the company, and more. At one point during the interview, Levesque got emotional talking about fearing death when he was going through serious health issues.