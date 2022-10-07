Triple H Returns To WWE Programming On SmackDown

Paul "Triple H" Levesque made his first on-screen appearance since being promoted to WWE Chief Content Officer on the October 7 episode of "Smackdown." In what is only his second on-screen appearance since the major cardiac event that led to his in-ring retirement, Levesque ushered in the new season of "SmackDown" to kick off the show.

"There will come a time when you believe everything is finished," he said, "But that, that is the beginning."

Levesque then welcomed viewers to the new season of "SmackDown" on Fox, but not before flipping over his microphone to reveal yet another cryptic "white rabbit" QR code. The new tease comes just one night before WWE's Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8.

Since being elevated to CCO, Levesque has made numerous media appearances to talk about the changes in leadership in WWE and his creative process going forward. However, he hadn't actually appeared on-screen on any WWE programming until the October 7 "SmackDown." The last time he was seen on WWE programming was six months ago when he opened night two of WrestleMania 38. He left his boots in the ring after kicking off the show to signify his official retirement from in-ring competition.

"Raw" will also have its season premiere episode on October 10, which will see its new announce team in place as well as any potential fallout from the Extreme Rules event. Whether or not Levesque will make an appearance to kick off "Raw's," season premiere remains to be seen.