Cary Silkin Gives Update On His AEW/ROH Status

Since AEW CEO Tony Khan's purchase of Ring of Honor this past March, he has put on two ROH pay-per-views — Supercard of Honor in April and Death Before Dishonor in July — and had ROH titles defended on AEW's weekly shows. Cary Silkin was the owner of ROH from 2004 until 2011 and has made appearances on AEW TV since Khan bought the company. In an exclusive interview conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Silkin revealed his current connection with ROH.

"I don't have any," Silkin said. "Naturally, I would like to come around. Yeah, there's been no discussions regarding that, but it would just be sort of nice to ... it's like Old Timer's Day at Wrigley Field or Yankee Stadium. 'Oh, have Cary come by'. Yeah, of course, but at the same time, I'm not looking to schlep around on a weekly or even a ... I've just picked my spots. That was perfect, doing Arthur Ashe [Stadium]. That was perfect. And assuming there's an ROH pay-per-view coming up, I don't know. Do you know? I don't know."

As Silkin referenced, his most recent AEW appearance was at the 2022 Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite" at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. During Claudio Castagnoli's ROH World Title defense against Chris Jericho in the opening contest,

Jericho used Silkin to protect himself from Castagnoli in order to distract him and get the upper hand. Jericho went on win the championship after hitting a Judas Effect, ending Castagnoli's 60-day reign.

