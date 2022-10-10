Karrion Kross Now Aware Of The 'Bald Community'

To be bald or to not be bald — many wrestlers have different hairstyles, with one that is sported by former WWE Champions such as The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Bobby Lashley being the bald look. During his first run in WWE from 2020 to 2021, Karrion Kross was bald, only sporting a goatee similar to that of Austin, however, when Kross returned in 2022, he returned with hair and a beard. Appearing on "The Ringer," former two-time "NXT" Champion Kross revealed he is now aware of a certain community that he was not prior to growing out his hair.

"For years when I was shaving my head for the character presentation, I never had any of these so-called bald community coming up to me going, 'Hey, what's going on, are you with us?" Kross said. "I actually found out about the bald community post-growing my hair out. It's funny how it came about. I had got a role to do a film for the character they asked me to play, they wanted me to grow my hair out ... I kind of like having my hair again. It was kind of unexpected. It's a lot of maintenance that I don't really care for, but it's kind of nice to have it ... Sorry, everybody."

Since returning to WWE with hair following Triple H taking over as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Talent Relations, Kross has remained undefeated, most recently defeating Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules. Kross also found success while he was bald, winning the "NXT" Championship twice, however, it did not stop him from being released on November 4, 2021, following a main roster run that began when he lost to Jeff Hardy in his "Raw" debut.