Roman Reigns Throws Shade At DX Ahead Of WWE Raw

Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" promises to be one of the grandest of the year, with the return of D-Generation X, Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship, and the likely return of Bray Wyatt to "Raw" after a year and a half away from the company. Of course, it couldn't be the season premiere of WWE's longest-running show without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as well. The "Tribal Chief" took to Twitter to hype fans up for The Bloodline returning to the red brand, while at the same time, firing a disrespectful jab at DX.

"Tonight we celebrate the greatest faction in WWE history. Also... DX will be in the building. Acknowledge the Bloodline. #WWERaw #SeasonPremiere," Reigns wrote.

As noted earlier, initial reports about tonight's "Raw" indicate that DX will be celebrated with typical silly antics, glow sticks and merchandise, and also some sort of "rubber chicken prank." Considering Reigns' latest tweet, we might also see some sort of confrontation between two of the greatest factions in WWE history – The Bloodline and DX. Though he's never competed against the other members of DX in the ring, Reigns and Triple H had a long rivalry that culminated in a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 32 that Reigns won.

Obviously, Triple H has kept busy with his role as Chief Content Officer of WWE, receiving mostly positive reviews from the internet wrestling community for the creative changes he's instilled. He declared his retirement from active competition earlier his year. As for Reigns, he has his next scheduled WWE Universal title defense against YouTube personality and signed WWE talent, Logan Paul, at Crown Jewel on November 5.