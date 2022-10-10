WWE Releases First Official Bray Wyatt Merchandise Since Return

If this past Saturday is anything to go by, Bray Wyatt still has the whole wrestling world in his hands.

At the conclusion of WWE's Extreme Rules, following weeks of "white rabbit" teasers and QR code hints — not to mention months of speculation prior to all of that – everything was finally laid to rest when Wyatt made his long-awaited return at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Naturally, the wrestling world took it in as only they could, with several superstars past and present posting their own reactions to the moment.

The magic doesn't have to stop there, however. Now fans who have waited for this moment since his shocking release back in July 2021 can finally get their hands on brand-new Bray Wyatt merchandise through WWE Shop. Currently available at this time is a "Black Bray Wyatt Moth T-shirt" in both youth and men's sizes, as well as a "Black Bray Wyatt Moth Pullover Hoodie" also available in men's.

For the time being it remains unclear what type of character Wyatt is going to play going forward, but his return did offer several hints as to what fans might be able to expect. From various creatures appearing throughout the crowd prompting rumors of the Wyatt Six, including someone appearing as "The Fiend" to his Firefly Funhouse in tatters, Wyatt concluded his momentous return by declaring "I'm here" before blowing out his trademark lantern. He also showed off a brand-new mask.

Fortunately, fans may not have to wait too long to get some answers, as the season premiere of "Raw" is set for Monday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.