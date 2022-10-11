Big Update On When Elias Will Return To WWE Programming

The WWE will once against stand for "Walk with Elias" soon as The Drifter returns to WWE programming on next week's "Raw" in Oklahoma City.

The big announcement came during the season premiere of "Raw" this week, with a promo graphic confirming his return for the show on October 17. There was no mention of Elias possibly doing a concert or wrestling a match in his comeback to WWE TV.

Elias was last seen on the August 15 episode of "Raw" where his entire family – including father Ernie Jr. and brother Elrod – showed up in a hospital to support Ezekiel a week after Elias' younger brother was put out of commission by an enraged Kevin Owens. Through a video, Ernie Jr warned Owens that it "wouldn't be pretty" if he ever gets his hands on Owens, which seemed to indicate that WWE had plans to persist with the Owens vs. Elias family storyline. However, shortly after Ezekiel's kayfabe injury, a report suggested that WWE was set to do away with the Elias – Ezekiel – Elrod storyline, with the promotion delisting Ezekiel from its internal roster.

It remains to be seen if Elias addresses Owens' actions on next week's show, or just goes about his business as if nothing happened. Elias last wrestled for WWE on the July 19, 2021, episode of "Raw" where he lost a Symphony of Destruction Match to Jaxson Ryker. Later that year, WWE would air vignettes of Elias burning his guitar, implying that the wrestler was preparing for a gimmick change. However, the storyline never came to fruition, and Elias was not seen on WWE TV until he appeared as Ezekiel the night after WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.