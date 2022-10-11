NJPW Star Reacts To Karl Anderson's Return To WWE

With their surprise return to WWE during last night's "Raw," Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have caused quite a stir in the world of professional wrestling. However, Anderson currently holds New Japan Pro-Wrestling's NEVER Openweight Championship, it remains to be seen if he honors his currently scheduled title defense against Hikuleo, set to take place on the last show of the Burning Spirit tour on November 5. Hikuleo took to Twitter last night to comment on the situation, tweeting "You hiding from me?? @MachineGunKA."

In addition to that tweet, it's worth pointing out that the official New Japan World account retweeted WWE's video of Anderson and Gallows' return. As of the latest card update on NJPW's website, it seems some sort of deal has been worked out between the two companies that would see Anderson make a brief return to NJPW to face Hikuleo as previously scheduled. If that's indeed the case, it would further prove that Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has a different business strategy than his predecessor Vince McMahon. Notably, if Anderson works in Japan on November 5, it would effectively keep him off the Crown Jewel card WWE is holding in Saudi Arabia on the same day.

Anderson and Hikuleo have been feuding for a number of weeks, following Hikuleo and Tama Tonga's departure from Bullet Club — a group that still counts both Anderson and Gallows as members. While it seems likely that Gallows will join his partner as support for what looks like his final NJPW match for the time being, it remains to be seen if AJ Styles could potentially make an appearance alongside them. Styles has his own storied history with NJPW, and the "Good Brothers" re-debuted in WWE last night by assisting the former Bullet Club leader against Judgment Day.