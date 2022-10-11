Insight On What To Expect From Vice TV's Vince McMahon 'Nine Lives' Documentary

October 18 is going to be quite the Tuesday. Not only will "AEW Dynamite" and "WWE NXT" be going head-to head due to "Dynamite" getting bumped by the Major League Baseball playoffs, but Vice TV will air a documentary called "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon."

Featured on the documentary will be Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston, who, in an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior New Editor Nick Hausman, revealed how his participation came about, as well as who else producers may have contacted for the documentary.

"A producer reached out to me in August, I want to say, I don't know, July or August," Thurston said. "And I went there in late August, and I recorded two hours of an interview with them. I expect about 45 seconds of my face to probably end up in it.

"My understanding is that they're going to include a lot of footage that they've already used in the Dark Side of the Ring series, but I know they've interviewed, I think others who have said they've been interviewed, including Dave Nelson, and Brian Alvarez, and Brian Solomon. I think even Vince Russo was interviewed, or was going to be interviewed, is my understanding. I imagine there'll be other, like I said, talking head stuff included from previous episodes of Dark Side."