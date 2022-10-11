Insight On What To Expect From Vice TV's Vince McMahon 'Nine Lives' Documentary
October 18 is going to be quite the Tuesday. Not only will "AEW Dynamite" and "WWE NXT" be going head-to head due to "Dynamite" getting bumped by the Major League Baseball playoffs, but Vice TV will air a documentary called "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon."
Featured on the documentary will be Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston, who, in an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior New Editor Nick Hausman, revealed how his participation came about, as well as who else producers may have contacted for the documentary.
"A producer reached out to me in August, I want to say, I don't know, July or August," Thurston said. "And I went there in late August, and I recorded two hours of an interview with them. I expect about 45 seconds of my face to probably end up in it.
"My understanding is that they're going to include a lot of footage that they've already used in the Dark Side of the Ring series, but I know they've interviewed, I think others who have said they've been interviewed, including Dave Nelson, and Brian Alvarez, and Brian Solomon. I think even Vince Russo was interviewed, or was going to be interviewed, is my understanding. I imagine there'll be other, like I said, talking head stuff included from previous episodes of Dark Side."
Will Vince McMahon's Recent Scandal Be Covered?
Thurston also revealed what subjects he was asked about regarding McMahon, and what fans could expect to be covered.
"I have no idea what the final edit will look like," Thurston said. "Like I said, I recorded two hours of an interview, and we talked about all ... Vince's entire life story. I don't really know what the narrative is that they're going to put out, but we talked about everything, going back to Vince's childhood, and Vince growing up, and Vince getting into the wrestling business, and Vince making it big with the WWF in the '80s, and talked about the business in the '90s. I talked about everything, so I imagine that's reflective of, it'll be Vince's entire story, as much as you can tell in two hours."
One subject Thurston does believe will be covered will be the investigation into McMahon's alleged payouts to cover up various allegations and scandals, a situation that largely contributed to McMahon's forced retirement earlier this year.
"I think so," Thurston said. "I don't expect it's going to be a heavily influenced WWE point of view. WWE had their shot with the Netflix documentary that they didn't put out in time before all this scandal broke this summer. I expect it to be a good account of his life, and especially the last several months, and how he fell from grace in WWE."