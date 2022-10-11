WWE Raw Season Premiere Sees Highest Viewership In Over A Month

The season premiere of "WWE Raw" roped in some good numbers following the newsworthy Extreme Rules premium live event. Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for Monday night and the October 10 episode of "Raw" was watched by an average of 1,824,000 viewers, up 14 percent from last week's "go-home" episode.

"Raw" also scored a P18-49 rating of 0.55 after being watched by an average of 722,000 viewers aged 18-49. That is a massive 38 percent boost from last week and both of these viewership numbers are the highest the program has seen since September 5.

Ranking-wise, "WWE Raw" came in fifth in the key demographic among cable originals and for broadcast primetime, the show was seventh for the evening. The obvious winner was "Monday Night Football" on ESPN with a 4.65 P18-49 rating as the game was a tight one between two division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Going back a year, "Raw" viewership is up considerably. The October 11, 2021 episode of "Raw" only drew an average of 1,582,000 viewers, 13 percent lower than last night's episode. Monday's "Raw" was also up 24 percent in the key demographic as last year's episode only had a 0.42 P18-49 rating.

"Raw" hailed from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and it was highlighted by the 25th-anniversary reunion of D-Generation-X. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac closed out the show in a feel-good manner, but someone who wasn't feeling good was Bobby Lashley, who lost his United States Championship to Seth Rollins after Brock Lesnar made a surprise return. Fans also got to see the surprise reunion of The O.C. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows provided backup for A.J. Styles against The Judgment Day.