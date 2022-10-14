Trent Beretta Confirms Broken Neck Cost Him Big Non-AEW Opportunity

Trent Beretta endured a scary injury that ultimately cost him an opportunity outside of AEW. In June 2021, Beretta took to his Instagram page to reveal that he had undergone neck fusion surgery. He made his return to AEW in December.

AEW fans took note when Beretta was left out of an appearance by AEW stars on the Netflix series, "Floor is Lava," but his stablemates Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Kris Statlander did make the show. During an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Beretta revealed that his broken neck was to blame for missing out on an appearance in the series.

"So that first season of the show, I watched the whole thing. I didn't put it on in the background or anything. I watched the show, paid close attention, and I really wanted to do it. The whole time I was watching, I was like, 'Damn, it'd be so cool for you to get on the show,' and we happened to know somebody whose sister worked with Netflix or I'm not sure the details, but I was so looking forward to it. Then it actually does happen, and my neck was broken at the time, so I couldn't do it. I'm actually so crushed that I wasn't able to do it that I haven't watched yet, and I will, but yeah, I really want to do that show, man. That's the big headline out of this. I wanted to do the show."

Beretta recently challenged PAC for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at Battle of the Belts IV, but came up short in his bid to dethrone "The Bastard."

