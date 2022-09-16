Orange Cassidy And Other AEW Stars Featured In Netflix's New The Floor Is Lava Trailer

Given Orange Cassidy's laid back attitude and even more laid back personality, one would generally not consider him to be the first thing that comes to mind when they think "game show contestant." And yet, none other than Cassidy will soon be appearing in, you guessed it, a game show. Earlier Friday afternoon, AEW tweeted out the trailer for the upcoming season of the Netflix game show "Floor is Lava." And in case the mention of Cassidy earlier wasn't enough a spoiler, he can be seen in said trailer, along with two of his Best Friends.

"'Floor Is Lava' season 3 featuring AEW's ⁦Orange Cassidy⁩, Kris Statlander and ⁦Chuck Taylor⁩ drops September 30 on ⁦Netflix," the tweet read. Cassidy himself responded to the AEW tweet, barely able to contain his excitement. "Ok, this is it," Cassidy said. "It's here."

While Cassidy and Taylor have remained regular fixtures on TV, "Floor is Lava" will be the first time AEW fans have seen Statlander in the last month. The AEW star is currently out recovering from a torn ACL that is expected to keep her out of action for at least six months and possibly longer. Statlander underwent surgery to repair the injury on September 7. As for Cassidy, the AEW crowd favorite will look to walk into "Floor is Lava" after first capturing some gold. Cassidy is currently scheduled to wrestle longtime rival Pac for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" next Wednesday. A victory would not only be Cassidy's first ever win over Pac, but would net him his first championship during his AEW run.