Daddy Magic On Why Being 'Less Exposed' Makes Canadian Fans So Lively

For the first time in the promotion's three-year history, AEW is venturing to the Great White North, starting tonight with an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Toronto and continuing tomorrow with a taping of "AEW Rampage," also in Toronto. Perhaps no one is more excited to "get a taste" of AEW in Canada than AEW star and Montreal native "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard.

In an interview with Sports Interaction, Menard talked about what makes wrestling shows in Canada so special and just how pumped he is for AEW's maiden voyage in his home country.

"I would say Canadians are very prideful people," Menard said. "So anybody who's from Canada, that's our guy. Doesn't matter where in Canada you're from. Like, I'm from Montreal, from Quebec. Bret [Hart] was my guy growing up, [and he's] from Western Canada. It didn't matter. You don't necessarily get that in the states. So I think that absolutely adds a different dynamic. Anyone from Canada is your hometown guy.

"And at least for the big organizations, they don't necessarily tour up there as much. So maybe Canadians are less exposed to the product, at least live events. So when they do come to town, when the circus does come to town, the audience is just on fire, ready to go, you know what I mean? I'd say that's the major difference. I am so effing excited for tomorrow night."

As per usual, "Dynamite" tonight will air at 8 p.m. EST on TBS. The show will feature Candaian Chris Jericho defending his ROH World Title against former ROH World Champion Bryan Danielson.

