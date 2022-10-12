CJ Perry Poses With WWE Star At Black Carpet Movie Premiere

It's the spookiest, sugar-laden time of the year for America and various countries around the world — Halloween season is upon us! And with that season comes a new wave of horror films releasing, including the "final" chapter in the beloved "Halloween" film franchise. "Halloween Ends" releases in theatres and on Peacock streaming services this Friday, October 14, and as is tradition with big Hollywood films, a red — or in this case black — carpet premiere occurred earlier this week. Two familiar faces to the WWE Universe were seen on the carpet decked out in glamorous outfits while posing for pictures: former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan and CJ Perry, formerly Lana in WWE.

Morgan may have lost her "SmackDown" Women's Title at this past Saturday's Extreme Rules event, but that's obviously not keeping her down and out from representing WWE at events like the movie premiere. She has made it apparent in the past just how much she adores horror films like the 1988 classic "Child's Play," with a version of Morgan's ring gear once mimicking the murderous doll Chucky's outfit. Her ties to Hollywood also look to be only growing stronger, with it being announced earlier this summer that Morgan will make her film debut in "The Kill Room" alongside major Hollywood stars like Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson.

Lana was released from WWE back in June 2021 but has stayed in the limelight with modeling gigs, podcast appearances, and a variety of other projects. It was recently revealed that she will be one of the participants in the return of "The Surreal Life" on VH1 alongside stars like Dennis Rodman and Frankie Muniz. She was set to make a return to the ring at the inaugural WES show to face Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) in June, but the event was ultimately canceled.