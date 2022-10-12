Christian Cage Believes 'Canada Effect' Will Give AEW Dynamite Different Feel

Tonight's episode of "AEW: Dynamite" will be the first AEW episode in history to take place outside of the United States. The big show will hail from Toronto, Canada, and will feature Canadian star Christian Cage as part of the spectacle. However, due to injury, he will not be able to compete on the show and will instead be in Luchasaurus' corner as he takes on former tag team partner, Jungle Boy. In an interview with the "National Post," Cage was asked about the "Canada effect," and whether he thought the fan phenomenon was a real thing.

"It very much is a thing and I think it's great," Cage said. "It gives a different look, a different vibe, especially for the viewer, if you're watching it on TV. I know it's a different vibe when you're there in person. It's very real."

"I do believe in Canada Effect," Cage said." "The audience, they just go in and they do their thing, and I think it's a great atmosphere."

The only announced Canadian star competing on "Dynamite" tonight is current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, who has been with the company since their first PPV, Double or Nothing, in 2019 where he defeated Kenny Omega in the main event. Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson, marking Jericho's second defense of the title and his first defense outside of the United States.

Also on "Dynamite" tonight, PAC will be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against one of his toughest rivals, Orange Cassidy. PAC defeated Cassidy on the September 21st, 2022, edition of "Dynamite," however, he needed to cheat to win. "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn will go one-on-one with Swerve Strickland and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will team with Jamie Hayter to take on the team of Hikaru Shida and Interim AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm.