Toni Storm Praises AEW Work Environment: 'We Have Hiccups'

Toni Storm shocked the world when she made her AEW debut on the March 30 edition of "Dynamite". Since then, she has managed to work her way to the top of the women's division, capturing the AEW Interim Women's Championship at All Out. Now, she has given her take on the atmosphere of the AEW locker room following reports that morale has been at an all-time low over recent weeks.

"It has been really nice," Storm admitted while speaking with TV Insider. "Everyone is really happy. Everyone I'm around is feeling really proud to be there. I love it. I think it's a really nice locker room. I think Tony [Khan] has the right idea of bringing fresh, new, and exciting things to our TVs every Wednesday and Friday." Storm was signed with WWE for four and a half years, beginning her stint with the company in July of 2017 as part of the Mae Young Classic. She officially signed a contract in May of 2018 before heading to the "NXT UK" brand.

She won that year's Mae Young Classic and captured the "NXT UK Women's" Championship in January of 2019. She was officially moved up to the main roster in July of 2021 as part of "SmackDown". She exited the company in December of that year, later revealing that this was due to her struggles with her mental health and despondency with her position in the company. "I'm definitely happier," Storm continued. "I think it's a really good atmosphere. I think that pushes me to work even harder. I'm improving a lot because of having that nice environment. We have hiccups. Every locker room in pro wrestling has its faults at times, but I think overall I'm in a good place." Storm defends her title tonight at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in a four-way match.