Special Merch For The Elite On Sale At AEW Dynamite In Toronto

A fascinating shirt is being spotted at merchandise stands at the venue for Wednesday night's edition of "AEW Dynamite".

A fan took to Twitter to post a picture of a shirt being sold, which features The Elite's logo in the colors and design of the Canadian flag. The shirt can also be seen in the background of a preview video for Wednesday night's show posted to AEW's YouTube channel.

Wednesday night's show is not only AEW's first to be held in Canada but its first show outside of the United States. It's taking place at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, where "Rampage" tapings will also be held Thursday night. As previously noted, Tony Khan mentioned his desire to bring AEW to other Canadian cities, including Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg.

The trio, consisting of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, haven't been seen in AEW since being suspended from the company. Omega and the Bucks were involved in a physical altercation with CM Punk and his trainer Ace Steel after Punk called them "irresponsible" in their positions as Executive Vice Presidents and their influence over Tony Khan's booking decisions during the media scrum that followed the All Out pay-per-view last month.

Here is the updated lineup for Wednesday night's "Dynamite:"