DDP Talks About CM Punk's AEW All Out Tirade And Future

It's been just over a month since an extraordinary post-show media scrum following AEW's All Out pay-per-view ultimately led to a backstage fracas involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. So extraordinary in fact, that an investigation into what happened is still ongoing with many still wondering whether or not they'll see the two-time AEW World Champion in Tony Khan's promotion ever again.

On the latest episode of the "Battleground Podcast," Diamond Dallas Page shared his thoughts on Punk's scathing rant, his own relationship with Khan, and what Punk's future may hold.

"He's a really good dude," Page said. "I felt bad for him [Khan] when Punk was going through his rant. But you know Punk, that's what he does. He says what's on his mind."

This time, the WWE Hall of Famer believes Punk may have made a misstep.

"It's really worked out for him a lot of times," DDP continued. "This time I kind of think he shot himself in the foot a little bit, but he'll get through it."