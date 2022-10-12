Hangman Page Makes Reference To The Elite On AEW Dynamite

"Hangman" Adam Page made a reference to AEW handing out suspensions to his friends, Kenny Omega & Young Bucks of The Elite, on the 10/12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Toronto, Canada.

The Elite was referenced during a face-to-face confrontation between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Page, which began with Moxley questioning Page's toughness ahead of their title match next Tuesday.

"You're not the same guy who pushed me off a 20-foot ladder a year ago [in the Casino Ladder Match on October 6, 2021]," Moxley told Page. "Next week, if you think you have the shot to take me out, I don't think you have the guts to pull the trigger."

Moxley questioning Page's toughness would elicit a passionate response from the Millenial Cowboy.

"Maybe you're right," Page admitted. "Maybe I'm not the same guy I was last year. I hesitated in May [against CM Punk] and it cost me [the AEW World Title]. I went after the Trios Titles with my best friends, and we failed. And I have to watch, as week after week, they seemingly disappear. My old friends, they have disappeared. And for all that I did, I'm left with nothing. So yes, I'm not the same. I'm angry, frustrated, and depressed and I can't sleep at night because I'm anxious. The medicine is not working, but I'm still here because I'm a man!"

The segment ended with Page admitting he had nothing left to lose before making himself bleed by knocking his face repeatedly with stiff right hands. Page also vowed that Moxley would no longer refer to him as "a kid" after their match in Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio next week.

MJF, who has teased cashing in his Casino Chip at the end of next week's title bout, watched the entire promo exchange from the rafters.