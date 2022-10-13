Powerhouse Hobbs Says Match Against AEW Star Would Be Like Mayweather Vs Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao was billed as the "Fight of the Century" back in 2015, but Powerhouse Hobbs believes a potential encounter with the reigning AEW World Champion could be just as huge. "Mox knows I'm coming after him. He knows," Hobbs told "Sportskeeda Wrestling." "Look, I'm from the hood. I've had knives pulled on me. I've been shot. Look at me. You think I'll be scared of Mox? Can you honestly say that I would be scared of Mox? ... That's like Ali and Frazier, right? Tyson-Holyfield. It'd be bigger than Mayweather-Pacquiao."

Hobbs is not currently in the AEW World Title picture, but he has been a standout performer during recent outings across AEW programming. Despite his impressive showings, Hobbs was recently defeated by former tag team partner Ricky Starks in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match during the Grand Slam "AEW Rampage" special last month. While the former Team Taz member looks to get back to winning ways to stake a claim at AEW's top prize, the champion Moxley has recently overcome a series of testing challenges, notably defeating Bryan Danielson to win the vacant AEW World Championship once again after temporarily dropping the gold to CM Punk at All Out, just days after defeating Punk on "AEW Dynamite" to unify the AEW World Title and Interim AEW World Title.

The AEW World Championship was vacated following the Chicago pay-per-view event after the Second City Saint was suspended due to a tirade aimed at AEW's EVPs during the All Out post-show scrum, which ultimately led to a skirmish involving Punk and said EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) in the locker room.

