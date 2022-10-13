Dustin Rhodes Pens Forboding Tweet About His Future

There's only one entity out there that's undefeated: time. But much like we've seen so far with Tom Brady, Minoru Suzuki, and lucha libre legend LA Park, AEW star Dustin Rhodes seemed to be one of the few challenging that notion. He's continued to perform at a high level over the last several years, but even Rhodes appears to be realizing, as Robert Frost once put it, that "nothing gold can stay."

Wednesday afternoon, Rhodes took to Twitter to offer a surprising statement. "Man, old age has caught up to me, guys," Rhodes tweeted. "As much as I push myself beyond my limits, I can honestly say, I am doing some heavy thinking about the next step." He continued, "We all think we can go forever with new batteries, but TIME comes for all of us. Kinda scared tbh. #KeepSteppin."

Rhodes has now been wrestling for over 34 years after debuting in September 1988. He spent time working in WWE, WCW, and Impact Wrestling before joining AEW shortly after its formation in 2019. Even three years into the promotion, Rhodes arguably had one of the most defining matches in AEW's history, when he took on his brother Cody Rhodes in 2019 at AEW's very first PPV event — Double or Nothing.

Rhodes is only a month removed from challenging then-champion Claudio Castagnoli for the Ring of Honor World Championship on "AEW Rampage" in yet another well-received match. He has notably slowed down in the ring this year, wrestling in only five matches while also focusing his time on training and coaching. The Artist Formerly Known as Goldust also missed time earlier this year after he ruptured his eardrum in a match against Lance Archer.