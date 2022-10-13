Ronda Rousey Gives Her Thoughts On Triple H's Latest Major Creative Team Hire

New "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is "excited" about what's next for Bray Wyatt in WWE, especially if the company's latest hire, Director of Long Term Creative Rob Fee, has a hands-on role with "The Eater of Worlds."

"It was pretty awesome," Rousey said of Wyatt's return during a stream on her YouTube channel. "I love the way Triple H has been doing things, and if that new creative director that has the horror background had anything to do with that, then I'm very excited for the future."

Fee, a Marvel Comics writer and close associate of Wyatt, signed a full-time deal with WWE two weeks ago and officially began his role this month. Fee's resume also includes head writer roles on multiple Disney TV series, operating as a creative consultant for Netflix, as well as being involved with horror work for Marvel.

Following his signing, Fightful revealed that Fee had previously pitched a film to WWE in relation to "The Fiend" character, which was reportedly set to be given the green light prior to Wyatt's release from the company in the summer of 2021. Fightful also reportedly was told that one of Fee's first projects upon being hired was the mysterious"White Rabbit" storyline that has been playing out across WWE programming recently, ultimately leading to Wyatt's surprise return at the Extreme Rules premium live event this past weekend in Philadelphia.



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Ronda Rousey YouTube channel with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.