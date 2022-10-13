Solo Sikoa Gives Insight Into His Personal Relationship With Roman Reigns

Recent WWE main roster call-up Solo Sikoa has been thrust into the spotlight, beginning with him joining The Bloodline at the Clash at the Castle premium live event last month in Cardiff, Wales. As a cousin of both Roman Reigns and The Rock, as well as the younger brother of the Usos, Sikoa has a lot to live up to in the wrestling world. Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Sikoa elaborated on his relationship with Reigns.

"Seeing Roman at Cardiff —I haven't seen him for ... over 20 years," Sikoa said. "We really weren't close, but he was always around at our house, playing with my brothers, because they were the same age and I was way, way younger than them. ... I think now, coming into the business, I'm starting to get close with him. ... It's Big Uce, Roman Reigns, you know what I'm saying? He's been running this game for a while now, so I'm starting to form that relationship with him."

As far as any advice the "Tribal Chief" shared with his younger cousin before his main roster debut, Sikoa said Reigns told him to make sure he was on point with the timing (Sikoa's interference helped Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Drew McIntyre), otherwise the moment would not work. Despite his family ties to some of the biggest stars on the roster, Sikoa isn't getting any special treatment when it comes to paying his dues. However, it is clear that the company sees a lot of promise in the former "NXT" North American champion judging by his position on the main roster.

