Road Dogg Feels AEW Is Lacking In An Area WWE Is Improving

Since being promoted to WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has wasted no time in putting his stamp on WWE programming. Whether it's lifting restrictions on previously banned words or a renewed focus on in-ring product, things have been noticeably different under his leadership. Part of that shift has also included bringing back his longtime friend and D-Generation X stablemate Road Dogg (aka Brian James) as Vice President of Live Events. And if you ask the WWE Hall of Famer, there's one area in which he believes they're thriving while AEW continues to lack.

"We just booked a mixed card where both brands are on like a super card," Dogg said on a recent episode of Superstar Crossover. "Every match had a great talent. I thought 'Man, what a freaking show.'"

Plenty of plaudits have been going the way of Sami Zayn for the work he continues to do with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The DX legend stressed how important these segments have become to connecting the entire show.

"It really is all of our top talent," he continued. "On top of that stack is The Bloodline and Sami Zayn, Sami and Roman in some of those backstages were priceless. And I mean award-winning nominations. I just think there's some magic there. And it's commonplace for me to say 'Well this company's the best and the other company's not' but their television show is not fluid. Things don't connect. And when I watch now I will admit three hours on Raw used to be a challenge. But for the last three months it's been a joy to watch and a breeze to get through."

