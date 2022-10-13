The Rock Declares 'A New Era For DC Movies'

If you've been a pro wrestling fan for more than a hot minute, you're more than aware by now of promotions referring to an upcoming event or change as a "new era", where the promotion will suddenly start listening to the fans. That's the type of language that wrestling legend The Rock has been using recently, only it's not for pro wrestling. This time it's for movies, particularly his new film, "Black Adam", the latest entry into the DC Extended Universe.

In an appearance last night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Rock broke out those buzzwords to explain why "Black Adam" will be a turning point in what Warner Brothers Discovery hopes will become a very profitable franchise for them.

"I have been saying this is a new era in the DC Universe that I love, that we love," Rock said. "It's a new era. Yes, we're going to introduce new characters. But also, the new era means listen to the fans. You've got to listen to the fans. And for a very long time, for years, fans have been screaming, they've been upset, like 'Hey!'

"We established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on the planet. The most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe has been on the sidelines for too long." According to Johnson, he and the producers weren't going to take "no" for an answer.

"We were going to deliver it to the fans. And then at the end, welcome home," Johnson enthused, winking to the crowd, and likely hinting at a major cameo in the blockbuster, which opens in theaters on October 21.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription