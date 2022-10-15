Ethan Page Discusses AEW's In-Ring Safety Protocols

There are certain similarities between NASCAR racing and pro wrestling; for instance, both are meant to show competitors trying to get the best of each other to pull out a victory. Another similarity, however, is how dangerous they can sometimes be. At any moment, a nasty wreck on the racetrack or an ill-timed botch in the ring can leave a competitor in serious condition. When it comes to AEW in particular, certain injuries caught on live television come to mind due to the seriousness of the moment, such as Matt Hardy's nasty fall from a lift at All Out 2020, or the moment Cash Wheeler's arm got caught by a hook near the turnbuckle and tore a hole in his forearm during a July 2021 "Dynamite."

If you're asking fellow AEW star Ethan Page, he knows exactly how he would react if he were to suffer a legitimate injury during a bout. And furthermore, he acknowledges that AEW has "certian protocols" in place to make sure the roster is "kept safe." "I'm the type that if I'm hurt, guess what? The match stops, I really don't care," Page told The Daily Hive. "There is not [an] audience member in the crowd that means more to me than my daughter, my son, and my wife. So if I think it's a serious injury, then I'll definitely just count out."

During his AEW run, Page has aligned with Scorpio Sky and Dan Lambert as a part of the American Top Team stable, but more recently, he's been working for MJF and Stokely Hathaway as part of their new stable, The Firm. He's expressed in recent interviews that his next major goal is to represent Canada in becoming the All-Atlantic Champion, but he'll have to get through current Champion Pac to get there.