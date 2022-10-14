WWE SmackDown Preview (10/14): Bray Wyatt Returns, Kofi Kingston Faces Sami Zayn

As the first "WWE SmackDown" post-Extreme Rules, tonight's show continues to deal with the fallout coming from Philadelphia while looking forward toward Crown Jewel next month.

The biggest news heading into this evening is that Bray Wyatt is expected to appear in some capacity. As is the case with this mysterious character, it is unknown exactly what role he will play — whether it be an in-ring promo, a match, a video from the Firefly Funhouse, or something completely different we haven't seen before. Wyatt revealed himself as the source of the White Rabbit clues, showing up at the end of WWE's Extreme Rules, alongside real-life versions of his Funhouse puppet characters that were scattered throughout the arena.

Tonight will also mark the debut of LA Knight in WWE. The former "NXT" Superstar has been part of the blue brand as of late as Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models. But last week he ditched the group and stated that he's going back to his old ways. He faces one of his former proteges mån.sôör on the show.

Elsewhere, the "Honorary Uce" is set to be in singles action as Sami Zayn goes one-on-one with former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. The two men were on opposing teams last week in a six-man tag team match. Braun Strowman worked alongside The New Day in getting the win; Zayn is now out for revenge to put some respect back on The Bloodline's name.

There will also be a new look to the women's division tonight after WWE's Extreme Rules saw Ronda Rousey become the new "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion. Fans can expect to learn what is next in line for her as well as what might be in store for the former champion Liv Morgan.