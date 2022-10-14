Michael Cole Reportedly Checked In On Former WWE Talent Regularly After Release

Renee Paquette made her return to the wrestling world this week on "AEW Dynamite," kicking off the show by interviewing Christian Cage before being involved in several backstage interview segments. It was confirmed by Tony Khan that the popular broadcaster has signed with the company, but it was then reported that WWE also had an interest in bringing Paquette back.

Not only did the company want to re-sign her, but during the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter it was noted that Michael Cole has been checking in on Paquette regularly ever since she left WWE back in August 2020. Cole handles all of WWE's announcers, from those who commentate to backstage interviewers, and he had been touching base with Paquette throughout the past couple of years. Despite that, she ultimately chose to join her husband, Jon Moxley, and become All Elite.

WWE recently reshuffled all of its broadcasting teams for the premiere episodes of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," which led to both Jimmy Smith and Nigel McGuinness being released from the company. Booker T was brought back to the announce desk alongside Vic Joseph for "WWE NXT," replacing Wade Barrett who is now part of the blue brand alongside Cole. Meanwhile, on "WWE Raw" it is the two man team of Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick taking up commentary, while Byron Saxton has transitioned to an interviewing role. While WWE was unable to tempt Paquette, who had hosted several shows such as "WWE Backstage" and "Talking Smack," they were able to re-sign another popular broadcaster as Cathy Kelley returned to the company to take up her old position for backstage segments, similarly to what Paquette is doing with AEW.