Possible Spoilers On WWE SmackDown Plans For Bray Wyatt

It's hard to believe it's been almost a week since the White Rabbit campaign paid off with the return of Bray Wyatt, who made his first appearance in WWE in over a year and a half this past Saturday at Extreme Rules to a massive ovation. Now the question becomes just what WWE will do with Wyatt now that he's back in the fold. And at least for tonight on "WWE SmackDown", the plan is to go full steam ahead.

Sources have told Fightful Select leading into tonight's episode of "SmackDown" that Wyatt will feature heavily into the two-hour program. Among the plans will be for Wyatt to don a mask that, according to Fightful, has been described internally by WWE as an "Uncle Howdy" mask. There are also reportedly plans for a segment involving an abandoned Firefly Funhouse aesthetic. Fightful made no mentions however of any possible appearance involving a stable associated with Wyatt. A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier on Friday posited that Wyatt's return would feature the incorporation of a stable known as the Wyatt6, with speculation suggesting that Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, Wyatt's former associate Alexa Bliss, and NXT talents Grayson Waller and Joe Gacy would be part of the stable. Reports earlier in the week suggested Dallas was likely on his way back to WWE.

This will be Wyatt's first appearance on WWE television since the "Raw" after WrestleMania 37, where he addressed his shockingly quick loss to Randy Orton at WWE's showcase event. As always, "SmackDown" will air at 8 p.m. EST, only on Fox.