Top WWE Star Lists Sasha Banks And Naomi As SmackDown Roster Members

Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely from WWE back on May 16 when they decided to give up their Women's Tag Team Titles and walk out of "Raw." That night, Banks and Naomi were scheduled to compete in the main event where a new No. 1 contender would have been named, but plans were forced to be changed. Since their voluntary exit, neither Banks nor Naomi has appeared on WWE programming; both women have made multiple public appearances at events outside of the company.

In her newest YouTube vlog, "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey discussed possible challengers for her title, and guess which two names came up in the mix. "I wonder who's next. It's forcing me to look at like, the entire field at 'SmackDown,' which is less than 10 people," Rousey said. "Shotzi, Aliyah, Raquel, Nattie, Shayna, Naomi, Sasha, is that it? That's it. I want to be an active champion. I came back to wrestle so I could wrestle," she added.

A mistake? A Freudian slip? Time will only tell. Rousey and Banks have gone one-on-one only once to this point – at the 2019 Royal Rumble; Rousey defeated Banks to retain the "Raw" Women's Championship on her way to the main event of WrestleMania 35. On the flip side, Rousey and Naomi teamed up at this year's Elimination Chamber in February to face Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville but have never been on opposite sides of the ring as opponents.

Rousey recently recaptured the "SmackDown" Women's Championship last Sunday at Extreme Rules, defeating Liv Morgan to begin her second title reign with that belt.

