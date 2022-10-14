Happy Corbin Calls Recent WWE Loss BS

Happy Corbin still thinks about his WWE SummerSlam loss against Pat McAfee. Corbin and McAfee, former roommates and former teammates for the NFL's Indianapolis Colts got involved in a feud on WWE television earlier this year. It all led to their SummerSlam showdown back in July.

Corbin ended up being pinned and has yet to get over the defeat. During an appearance on the "Johnny Dare Morning Show," Corbin shared his theory on how McAfee was able to get the upper hand on him.

"It's bullsh*t," Corbin said. "That little scrawny runt got lucky. I got distracted telling the Tennessee Titans that were all in the front row that they were terrible and would never win a Super Bowl and the Chiefs are the best ever."

Corbin won't have to worry about McAfee showing up on "SmackDown" for a while. That's because McAfee, who had been the blue brand's color commentator, took a gig with ESPN as an analyst for "College GameDay." As a result, McAfee's spot is currently being filled by Wade Barrett, at least until McAfee is free to return to "SmackDown."

Fans last saw Corbin on the September 2 episode of "SmackDown." A limousine pulled up and a man with a familiar voice asked Corbin if he was going to hop in for a ride. The voice sounded like JBL, but one month later, fans have yet to see the payoff to their seemingly new pairing. Time will tell what WWE has in store for Corbin, who had been running into a string of bad luck during his matches.

