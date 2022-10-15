The Emotional Words From Shawn Spears After AEW Rampage Ended

Shawn Spears made his long-awaited return to AEW on this past Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" by realigning with the members of The Pinnacle and being presented as a babyface for the first time in his AEW career. He would compete alongside FTR and Wardlow on the subsequent episode of "AEW Rampage," defeating members of The Embassy in the main event.

Reports circulated of what Spears had to say after "Rampage" went off the air, and now AEW has released exclusive footage of Spears' heartfelt speech in his native Canada. As the crowd chanted "10" at the Pinnacle member, the first words he could muster were, "Goddamn, I missed you," before he made a joke about having to follow Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR.

Spears then addressed the reasons he has been gone since May, primarily the death of his mother. When speaking on his hiatus, Spears said, "Two blessings came out of that. ... We had time to say everything we ever wanted to say, to make her feel as loved as she ever could." Spears continued, mentioning that his mother was the first person to know that he was going to be a father. "The way I see it, there's a guardian angel looking over my soon-to-be beautiful baby boy."

Spears ended his speech by touting his admiration for Samoa Joe, FTR, and Wardlow, as well as his hometown crowd for making his return unforgettable. While the future of Spears and The Pinnacle is unknown, his appearances on AEW's first set of shows in Canada were certainly a success in the eyes of the "Perfect 10."