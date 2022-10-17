Tay Melo Thanks WWE And AEW

Tay Melo has been one of many professional wrestling stars to make the jump over from WWE to AEW, with WWE being the company who helped start her off in the business. Following her WWE release, Melo found her way over to AEW where she has not since found championship success, however, she has found success in her romantic life — marrying the ever-so controversial Sammy Guevara.

Current AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion Melo recently took to Twitter, thanking the two largest wrestling companies in the United States: "I'm grateful for every opportunity I had in life. Thank you WWE to find me in 🇧🇷 and offer me a future that I could never imagine I would have. Thank you AEW for giving me a second chance, to show me that things were not done & I was just in the beginning. Thank you PRO WRESTLING." In 2014, Melo competed in her first-ever match, and from there went on to hold victories over the likes of Vanessa Borne and Santana Garrett before her release in April 2020, a time when many WWE stars saw their exit from the company due to pandemic-era budget cuts. Melo was just one of many WWE stars over the years who the company has brought in with previous athletic experience to try and mold them into a WWE Superstar at their Performance Center.

By July, Melo had already found her "Second Chance" as she competed in the first-ever AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, unsuccessful in victory. However, Melo's journey to success would not stop there. While in "NXT," Melo never received a singles pay-per-view match in her six years with the company, and in her short time in AEW, Melo has competed at Full Gear 2021, and Revolution 2022, fighting for championships at both.