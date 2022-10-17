Matt Hardy Likes The Possibilities Now That WWE Star Has Returned

Many previously released WWE stars have returned since Triple H became the Head of Talent Relations following Vince McMahon's retirement and John Laurinaitis' release. One of the most recent returns to the company is former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, who had been released while McMahon was still in charge. A former WWE Tag Team Champion alongside "The Eater of Worlds," Matt Hardy discussed his feelings about Wyatt's return to WWE.

"I'm so happy for him," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "He loves wrestling, but it was one of those things towards the end, he was burned out in many ways and he was frustrated with a lot of Vince's decisions I think, and to see him back, and doing what he does best, and doing it passionately, I love it." Wyatt was not alone in his return, as former characters from Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segments appeared scattered around the arena nearing the end of Extreme Rules, which has led to reports of a possible new Wyatt faction.

"I thought the reintroduction was amazing," Hardy continued. "I love how you have all these characters from the, you know, Firefly Fun House and now they're real. They're in real life and they show up in different parts of the arena. It was just done in such a, such a cinematic, such a theatrical way. I loved the presentation. I loved the reaction it got, and the fact that he came out with the lantern, a nice callback to old-school Bray, and then blew it out, I love that. I love that so much and the concept of the Wyatt6, there were like these six individuals that are kind of like, all within his mind, but they are all somehow, real now. I like the possibilities behind this."