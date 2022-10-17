Penta El Zero M Promises 'This Is Just The Beginning' After Unmasking Legend

Over the course of his career, Penta El Zero M's most notable work has occurred on Wednesday nights, whether he was working for Lucha Underground or, as he does now, AEW. As it turns out though, Penta may have accomplished the biggest milestone of his career, not on a Wednesday, but this past Saturday, when he defeated Villano IV in the main event of AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City to unmask the lucha libre legend.

After taking a few days to sit back and soak in the magnitude of said victory, Penta took to Twitter on Monday morning with a simple message to his fans.

"Just thanks to everyone who supports me, this is just the beginning!!!" Penta tweeted. "TripleMania XXX."

Penta's victory over Villano IV in the Ruleta de la Muerte final was Penta's first major mask victory of his career; though he had previously put his mask on the line three occasions, it was either in a mask vs. hair match, a mask vs. championship match, a or multi-man situation. In unmasking Villano IV, Penta revealed the lucha legend as 57-year-old Tomas Diaz Mendoza, the son of another lucha libre legend, Rey Mendoza. Prior to this tournament, Villano IV was best known for his run in WCW, where he worked for several years in the mid 1990s.

Penta will now look to keep the momentum going on a special edition of "AEW Dynamite" on Tuesday. He and his brother Rey Fenix, who was also in action at TripleMania this past weekend, will team with Death Triangle teammate PAC to defend the AEW World Trios Championships against Chuck Taylor, Trent Berretta, and new AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy.