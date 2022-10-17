Candice LeRae Hopes WWE NXT Stable Returns

On the September 26 episode of "WWE Raw," Candice LeRae shocked many by not only returning to WWE but joining the company's main roster as well. Since taking over as Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has orchestrated the return of many superstars that were either released or content to let their contracts expire. From the likes of LeRae's husband, Johnny Gargano, to Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross, fans are anticipating a return almost every week at this point.

Now that LeRae is firmly back in the picture, though, there is one faction that she would love to see reunite. And as she pointed out while speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, the gang is already here.

"I would like The Way to come back," LeRae said. "We have Dexter [Lumis] now so [Austin] Theory can figure his life out and then we'll get there. Maybe. I hope. What does he got going? What is he doing?"

The Way officially formed during a December 2020 episode of "NXT." It consisted of Gargano, LeRae, Theory, and Indi Hartwell. Lumis joined the group in September 2021. Theory, of course, is the youngest Money In the Bank winner in WWE history and currently feuding with Gargano while Lumis has been stalking The Miz for over a month. But if The Way were to ever reunite down the line, LeRae implied Theory may need a reality check.

"It's like he went away to college, has a job now, and he's like better than all of us," she continued. "I don't know what he's doing."



