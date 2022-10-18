Elias Provides Update On Ezekiel's Career On WWE Raw

There's bad news for fans invested in the Ezekiel – Elias – Elrod storyline.

On this week's "WWE Raw" in Oklahoma City, Elias confirmed that Ezekiel was no longer a WWE Superstar, referencing Kevin Owens' brutal attack on his younger brother back in August.

"It feels great to be back," Elias said during his WWE TV comeback. "As you may or may not know, my younger brother's career was tragically cut short. But that's the reason I'm here tonight. We have a saying in our family that the show must go on."

Just as Elias prepared to perform an emotional piece on his keyboards, Matt Riddle interrupted him with a pair of wooden bongo drums. Riddle would ask Elias if he wanted to "hit his bong" but The Drifter said he just wanted to perform his song. Eventually, WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins would also interrupt Elias' concert, drawing the ire of the returning Superstar. This was followed by the Rollins vs. Riddle main event bout, which Rollins won to retain his title.

Towards the closing stages of the Rollins vs. Riddle match, Elias tried to get involved, but Rollins countered by hitting a Stomp on The Original Bro for the victory. After the match, Rollins took out Elias with a Stomp and prepared to do the same to Riddle, until he was ambushed by Mustafa Ali. Earlier in the night, Ali interrupted Rollins' U.S. Title celebration speech but ended up suffering a beatdown at the hands of The Visionary.

It appears WWE is teasing a Rollins vs. Ali title match for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Some fans on social media believe Rollins could also defend in a Fatal Four-Way Match with Elias and Riddle getting involved in the title picture.

Elias has not wrestled a match on WWE TV since his Symphony of Destruction Match against Jaxson Ryker on July 19, 2021. Shortly after that match, WWE would air vignettes of Elias burning his guitar, teasing that the wrestler was preparing for a gimmick change. However, the storyline never came to fruition, and Elias was not seen on WWE programming until he appeared as Ezekiel the night after WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.