DDP Uses Finn Balor As An Example Of Triple H's New WWE Direction

In the eyes of many fans, Finn Balor never quite reached his full potential under the tenure of Vince McMahon. Now, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque in charge of creative, we've been seeing a shift in how several WWE Superstars are now being presented. Balor ranks as the leader of The Judgment Day, and he may be putting in some of the best work, both in-ring and character-wise, of his career thus far. Speaking on his "DDP Snake Pit" podcast, Diamond Dallas Page shared his own thoughts on Balor's recent performances as well as some of the positive changes he's observed under Levesque's leadership.

"I knew when Hunter finally got a hold of the booking of [WWE], it was gonna change and be more wrestling-oriented," Page said. "Hence less matches, more time for matches, because that's where stories really get told and where talent really gets made."

DDP also shared that he feels great about the current direction of Balor with Levesque at the helm. "They've given Finn a lot of spots, you know, championships. But they never really gave him the real push," Page continued. "As a worker, he's always been as high as you can get. But as a character, and a heel, he took it to that next level [at Extreme Rules]."

Balor took on Edge in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules, walking away with the victory after forcing the "Rated-R Superstar" to say those two dreaded words. The former "Demon King" has been one of the main focuses of "WWE Raw" since the change in creative regime and is reportedly set to play a major role on WWE programming for the foreseeable future.