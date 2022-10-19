AEW Wrestlers Who Would Be Great Additions To The WWE

For the first time in over 20 years, wrestling fans were graced with a second truly viable and national professional wrestling promotion when AEW Dynamite debuted in 2019. The creation of AEW certainly gave fans a lot to talk about, but it gave pro wrestlers a key ingredient to their success, too: Competition.

AEW was not and is not in the same stratosphere as WWE when it comes to brand building, history, and a multitude of other factors. However, because AEW has proven itself to be a formidable competitor, they have been to successfully commandeer key pieces of talent from WWE. Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Miro, Saraya, Bryan Danielson, and many others jumped ship to the green pastures of AEW when given the opportunity.

Just like in any good competition, though, momentum will shift the other direction at some point, and the greener pastures of WWE will speak loudly to AEW talent looking for a promotion as a talent and a thicker check with more zeros on it. These are the AEW wrestlers that would be great additions to the WWE.